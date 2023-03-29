Translocated cheetah from Namibia gives birth to 4 healthy cubs in India

Bhupender Yadav, Union Environment Minister, shared on Wednesday that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs named Siyaya, who was translocated to India from Namibia.

The minister posted a video on Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations India. A momentous event in our wildlife conservation history during Amrit Kaal! I am delighted to share that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on 17th September 2022, under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji.”

He also congratulated the entire team of project Cheetah and wrote, “I congratulate the entire team of Project Cheetah for their relentless efforts in bringing back cheetahs to India and for their efforts in correcting an ecological wrong done in the past.”

An official said on Wednesday that Siyaya gave birth to four cubs five days ago in a soft predator-free enclosure in Kuno National Park. Siyaya was among the eight cheetahs that were translocated to India on September 17, 2022.

JS Chauhan, principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) (wildlife), said, “Siyaya was not visible for the past five days. Her location was showing at one place in the satellite collar. Namibian cheetah expert Eli Walker checked her today (Wednesday) by entering the enclosure and found four cubs.”

He further added that the mother and cubs are looking healthy. They will not interfere because it is a natural process and will keep a vigil on Siyaya and the cubs to protect them.

YV Jhala, the former director and chief scientist of the cheetah project, said, “The cheetahs mate only in a stress-free environment, and the birth of four cubs proved that cheetahs are comfortable and adapted well here in Kuno National Park. They are themselves expanding the population of cheetahs.”

Since the declaration of the extinction of big cats in India in 1952, these are the first cheetah cubs born in India in more than 70 years.

