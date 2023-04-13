'Travel well’: Anand Mahindra pens emotional goodbye for uncle Keshub Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra bid his uncle Keshub Mahindra a last goodbye. Sharing a black and white picture of the former Mahindra Chairman, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 99, Anand Mahindra said that he was sure that his uncle would be exploring off-road trails.

“Travel well, Uncle Keshub. I know you must be exploring new, off-road trails wherever you are…” said Mahindra, along with the Maha Mrityunjay mantra, “Om Tryambakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat.”

🙏🏽



ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे

सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् ।

उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्

मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात् ॥ pic.twitter.com/xj40PYT1AH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 13, 2023

Keshub Mahindra passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning. The industry veteran was also a well-known philanthropist who is credited for transforming the Mahindra Group from a steel trading company to a diversified federation of companies before handing over the reins to his nephew.

The veteran was also appointed by the government on many commissions, including the Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP and the Central Advisory Council of Industries.

He was a member of the PM’s Council on Trade & Industry from 2004 to 2010, and also of the Apex Advisory Council of ASSOCHAM. Mahindra was also the President Emeritus of the Employers’ Federation of India and an Honorary Fellow of the All India Management Association.

He was awarded the Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Legion d'honneur by the French Government in 1987.

In a statement on Wednesday, Anand Mahindra called Keshub Mahindra a man of principles who led from the front to preserve the legacy of their founders. “Mr Keshub Mahindra was known for his astute business acumen that helped in transforming Mahindra into a diversified federation of companies. His compassion, and people-centric approach made him a global business icon, who was much loved and respected,” he said.

