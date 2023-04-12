‘Man of principles who led from the front’: Anand Mahindra pays tribute to Keshub Mahindra

The Mahindra Group and its Chairman Emeritus Anand Mahindra paid their tribute to the former Chairman of the company, Keshub Mahindra, who passed away on Wednesday. Keshub Mahindra, 99, was India’s oldest billionaire.

Anand Mahindra called Keshub Mahindra as his source of inspiration and said that his business acumen helped transform Mahindra Group. “Mr Keshub Mahindra was and will always remain a source of inspiration for me and the entire Mahindra Group. He was a man of principles and led from the front to preserve the legacy of our founders which has ensured that the organisation has remained rooted in ethics, values and good corporate governance,” he said in a statement.

“Mr Keshub Mahindra was known for his astute business acumen that helped in transforming Mahindra into a diversified federation of companies. His compassion, and people-centric approach made him a global business icon, who was much loved and respected,” he further added.

Keshub Mahindra, who was a well-known philanthropist apart from an industry leader, died peacefully on Wednesday morning. In the tribute, the company called him an exemplary statesman and an irreplaceable figure in the Indian industry, who was revered for his vision and business acumen and his leadership style. The company said that he had uncompromising professional integrity.

Keshub Mahindra was born on October 9, 1923 in Shimla. The alumnus of Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania joined Mahindra & Mahindra in 1947 and took on the role of Chairman in 1963. Under his leadership, the company transformed from a steel trading company to a diversified federation.

He was appointed by the government to serve on many commissions. He was a member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade & Industry from 2004 to 2010, as well as a member of the Apex Advisory Council of ASSOCHAM.

In 1987, he was awarded the Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Legion d'honneur by the French Government.

Keshub Mahindra also served on the boards of several companies including SAIL, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, IFC and ICICI. He was also the Founder Chairman of HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited), and Vice-Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

