Tripura 12th Result 2019 Live Updates: TBSE declares Class 12 arts, commerce result on tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE Result 2019: TBSE (Tripura Board of School Education) has announced the Class 12th results around 9 AM on Thursday. Earlier reports said the TBSE Class 12th result 2019 for arts and commerce streams would be announced during a press conference by the state education board officials. A total of 25,000 candidates appeared for the exam in both these streams this year. Students can check their results at the official websites of the state education board -- tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results on third-party portals, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

This year's Class 12 exams for arts and commerce streams in Tripura were conducted between March 1 and March 30.

TBSE 12th Result 2019: How to check marks

Log onto tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in or third-party websites (examresults.net/indiaresults.com)

Go to 'Tripura 12th result' on the homepage

Enter roll number and other details on the new page and click on 'submit'

Your TBSE 12th Result 2019 will appear on your screen

Take a print out of the result for future reference

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education is one of the few Boards in the country, which has introduced a centralised evaluation system from its very inception. Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973. The Board started its functioning from the 1st January, 1976. With the abolition of old courses, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education now conducts 2 major public examinations --- Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (Class 12 stage). The Board has introduced the Madhyamik Madrassa Education in 2009.

