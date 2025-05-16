'TRUMP' becomes 'RUMP': US man stunned as luxury watch for wife arrives with typo

A Rhode Island man’s surprise gift for his wife turned into an unexpected joke after a $640 Trump-themed watch arrived with a glaring typo on its face.

Tim Petit had ordered a pink “Inauguration First Lady” watch from the website ‘Get Trump Watches’, hoping to impress his wife, Melanie. But when the watch finally arrived, he was stunned to find the word “TRUMP” missing the first letter, leaving it to read only “RUMP,” according to a report by The New York Post citing WJAR.

“I wanted to do a special thing for her,” Petit told WJAR. “And we expected that it would have the integrity of the President of the United States and good follow-through.”

Melanie, the intended recipient, was left in tears. “How could they process this and go through something without checking their work?” she told WJAR.

The product was advertised as a limited-edition collectable, one of only 250 pieces, and was claimed to bring “prosperity and love” while enhancing “creativity and intuition.”

Initially, the couple received no response after raising the issue with the company. But once WJAR picked up the story, Get Trump Watches finally stepped in. They sent a replacement watch, issued an apology, and offered the Petits an $800 coupon.

Although it sells Trump-branded merchandise, the company clarified on its website that it has no direct link to Donald Trump or the Trump Organisation, and uses the former President’s name and image through a paid license.