TS Inter Results 2019 declared: 59.5% passed in 1st Year, 65% in 2nd Year

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, also known as the TSBIE, declared TS Intermediate results 2019 shortly. The pass percentage for the first year students is 59.5 per cent and for second year students is 65 per cent. The pass percentage for boys in 1st and 2nd year is 53.14 per cent and 58.25 per cent, respectively. For the girls, the pass percentage is 62.2 per cent and 71.5 per cent, respectively.

The TS Inter result was released by Education Secretary B. Janardhan Reddy Garu at the TSBIE premises in Hyderabad. Students who had sat for the Telangana Board Intermediate examination can now check their result online on official website cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in. The students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to quickly log in to the website and download their TS Inter results 2019.

TS Inter Result 2019: Here's how you can check your 1st and 2nd-year result

Step-1: Visit the official website of TSBIE.

Step-2: Click on the link of TS Inter result. You will be navigated to a new page.

Step-3: Enter your hall ticket number and the relevant captcha that appears on the screen.

Step-4: Your 1st and 2nd year Intermediate result will be displayed on the screen.

Step-5: Download the TS Inter result for future references.

Students can also get their TS Inter results through SMS.

For Telangana TS Inter 1st year results 2019:

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

For Telangana TS Inter 2nd year results 2019:

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

Students can also access result through the TSBIE Services app. All you need to do is to open the app and click on the results tab in the app. You have to select year and course and provide hall ticket number to check the result.

