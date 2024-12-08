scorecardresearch
Business Today
'Tu maar mai dekh lunga, ye kehne vaale...': Haryana teen posts video of sitting on roof of Mahindra Thar, claims cop father will protect him

In the viral video, Rakshit is shown sitting on the roof of a Mahindra Thar as it speeds along a busy road. The clip then shifts to reveal his father, dressed in a police uniform, seated inside the vehicle.

A young vlogger from Haryana has sparked a controversy on social media after a video of him sitting on the roof of a moving car, claiming that his policeman father would "protect him," went viral. The video has sparked a heated online debate, with many criticizing the act as promoting dangerous behavior.

Rakshit Beniwal, a vlogger with more than 41,000 Instagram followers and 70,000 YouTube subscribers, is now facing the backlash. In the viral video, Rakshit is shown sitting on the roof of a Mahindra Thar as it speeds along a busy road. The clip then shifts to reveal his father, dressed in a police uniform, seated inside the vehicle. The video is captioned with the phrase in Hindi: "Tu maar mai dekh lunga, ye kehne vaale papa hai mere" (You hit, I’ll handle, I have a father who says this).

The video was originally posted on Instagram a week ago and has since garnered over four million views. Rakshit’s Instagram account showcases more such daring content, including one video pinned to his profile that has amassed over 35 million views within just a month.

Since the video went viral, it has spread across multiple platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). Pune-based entrepreneur Chirag Barjatya shared the clip, voicing his concerns in the caption: "What’s happening in Haryana? A kid is sitting on a Thar (obviously) and saying his dad who is a policeman will save him? Save him from what? High time, Mahindra should start seizing such people and cars."

The post ignited passionate debates in the comments, with users expressing their worries about the dangerous behavior shown in the video. One user commented, "This is so dangerous, not just for the kid but for everyone on the road." Another wrote, "It’s irresponsible and sends a dangerous message, especially considering the father's position as a policeman." A third user added, "A lack of responsibility and respect for law and safety—this video should be taken down." Some users even criticised Mahindra, with one comment suggesting, "Mahindra should take action against such reckless acts."

Published on: Dec 08, 2024, 6:57 PM IST
