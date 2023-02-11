Turkey Earthquake: After being trapped for five days, two kids pulled out alive

Two children survived without food and water and in the intense cold for five days in quake-hit Turkey. In a miraculous incident, two children were pulled out alive after being trapped under the wreckage of their own home.

Rescuers spotted movement beneath the debris of a multi-storey building in Kahramanmaras and immediately sprung into action, reported India Today from ground zero. They drilled a hole through the rubble and formed a human chain to save three minor victims of the Turkey earthquake after five days.

In Kahramanmaras, one of the most severely impacted cities, medical professionals, paramedics, security personnel, and rescue teams are working nonstop to provide the rescued survivors with prompt care despite the adverse weather.

Doctors were prepared with ambulances for first aid while the rescuers took one of the three siblings and other survivors to safety and police officers were prepared to clear the path and create a green corridor for quick access to the hospital.

Many people are still missing after the earthquakes in Turkey, and Syria claimed over 24,000 lives. After Monday afternoon's 7.8-magnitude earthquake and the numerous strong aftershocks, multi-story buildings, homes, malls, and workplaces have been reduced to dust and wreckage in the worst-affected cities, including Kahramanmaras, Hatai, Ghaziantep, and Nurdagi.

A football stadium in Kahramanmaras has been transformed into a rehabilitation facility for thousands of displaced people due to demolished homes. However, rescue teams are still searching the wreckage for buried survivors. They constantly request silence while they search for any sign of life from broken concrete mounds while it is below zero degrees.