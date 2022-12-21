Twinkle Khanna’s ‘early Christmas gift’ – an interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Twinkle Khanna’s Christmas gift came early this year. The actor-turned-author interviewed Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the 8th edition of the Google for India event. In an Instagram post, Khanna shared what she learnt from the Google CEO during the conversation.

Khanna said that there are three things that she learnt from him – the global advantages of being brought up in India, things he does to stay grounded and keep his ‘inner werewolf’ at bay, and what the advent of artificial intelligence means to the world at large.

She also said in the post that an in-depth interview with Pichai would soon be released.

When asked if people are going to be replaced by an AI, Pichai said that AI assistance will be able to help with pretty much most things. He gave the example of chess and said that many grandmasters have emerged from India, and that there are many supercomputers and chess programmes and AI programmes that can play chess better than humans. He said that now there are people playing chess more than ever before, and that they use AI programmes to get better at chess.

Pichai gave another example and said that AI can detect breast cancer better. He said that AI can just do things better, and that is true for creative fields as well. There will be AI assistants that will help people write better.

Sundar Pichai took part in the 8th edition of Google for India 2022 in Delhi. The tech giant announced new products, projects and developments.

The Google CEO met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed innovation, technology and other issues. "Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development," PM Modi tweeted.

Sundar Pichai also wrote, “Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all.”

He also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed India’s digital transformation and global strategic developments. Pichai also said that Google is building a voice and text search for over 100 Indian languages and will spend $75 million to support women-led startups in the country.

