Twitter's 2019 trends: Chandrayaan 2, Bigil, Avengers Endgame most popular hashtags

Twitter on Tuesday released its latest listings of the most talked-about topics that trended on the micro-blogging platform in the year 2019. The social networking giant said that ISRO's Chandrayaan2 (#Chandrayaan2) mission to the moon was the most talked-about events for India this year.

"ISRO's ground-breaking mission to land the world's first robotic rover on the moon's south pole was followed closely, not only by millions of Indians but people all across the world. A Tweet from NASA (@NASA) commending ISRO became one of the top ten most Retweeted Tweets this year by Indians on the service," Twitter India said in a release.

Space is hard. We commend @ISRO's attempt to land their #Chandrayaan2 mission on the Moon's South Pole. You have inspired us with your journey and look forward to future opportunities to explore our solar system together. https://t.co/pKzzo9FDLL - NASA (@NASA) September 7, 2019

Twitter said in its statement that the tweet shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating his party's (BJP) victory in #loksabhaelections2019 emerged as the most liked and retweeted tweet of 2019, making it the Golden Tweet of India.

+ + = Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

"The world's largest democracy voted to determine its political future this year, and Indians took to Twitter to exchange their thoughts, resulting in #loksabhaelections2019 at the top of the list of most tweeted about hashtags," Twitter India added.

Explaining the methodology being undertaken to ascertain which hashtag made it to the top, Twitter said that it calculated the number of unique authors engaging and discussing on the micro-blogging site from January 1 to November 15, 2019.

Twitter also revealed the list of most tweeted emojis in India this year. The laughing emoji was the most tweeted this year. It undertook the same approach as above to ascertain which emojis ranked the most by total tweet volume from January 1 to November 15, 2019.

Here is the list of top emojis of 2019:

Here is the list of other most mentioned accounts on Twitter in 2019, across topics like entertainment, politics and sports:-

Entertainment-

The Top 10 Most Mentioned Handles in Entertainment - Male

Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) Vijay (@actorvijay) A. R. Rahman (@arrahman) Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) Atlee (@Atlee_dir)

The Top 10 Most Mentioned Handles in Entertainment - Female

Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet)

Sports-

Top 10 Most Mentioned Handles in Sports - Male:

Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) Harbhajan Singh (@harbhajan_singh) Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya7) Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@imjadeja) Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93)

Top 10 Most Mentioned Handles in Sports - Female:

P.V. Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) Hima Das (@HimaDas8) Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) Mary Kom (@MangteC) Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) Manasi Joshi (@joshimanasi11) Rani Rampal (@imranirampal)

Politics and Government

Top 10 Most Mentioned Handles in politics - Male

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) Amit Shah (@AmitShah) Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) Yogi Adityanath (@myyogiadityanath) Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari)

Top 10 Most Mentioned Handles in politics - Female