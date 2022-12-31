Twitter staff bring toilet papers to office after Musk fires janitors: Report

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been implementing "crazy" budget cuts at the company. In response to the company cutting back on janitorial services, the microblogging platform's remaining employees in San Francisco are reportedly bringing their own toilet paper to the "smelly office,” reported The New York Times. Jobs had to be cut as a result of the cleaners' strike for better pay.

The lack of janitors has left the workplace in disarray, with unclean restrooms and persistent odours of leftover takeout food and body odour, NYT quoted unnamed sources as saying.

The report stated that some employees are bringing their own toilet paper to work because no janitors are available to replenish the supply. Allegations have been made that "Chief Twit" made the staff work only on two floors while closing the other four.

Twitter has also implemented other cost-cutting measures, such as Musk's decision to close a data centre in Sacramento, California, despite concerns from staff that this would negatively affect the site's functionality.

The data centre was one of three critical server farms that kept the online community running. As per the New York Times, when employees expressed concern that removing the servers would have negative consequences, they were told that cost savings were more important.

Since Twitter no longer pays any rent at all for its Seattle building, the company has asked staff to work remotely. The microblogging platform will probably only have offices in New York City and San Francisco, claims the report. However, the company is alleged to have skipped paying rent at both its San Francisco and Bay Area offices. A company office in New York also let go of cleaners and security personnel.

According to the NYT report, Musk's "erratic and hands-on leadership style" has reportedly driven away some Twitter employees. He has also directed his subordinates to determine who in the organisation has been providing inside information to the media. According to reports, the billionaire wants to save $500 million by cutting non-labour costs.