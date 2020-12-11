Welcome 'Junior Ambani'! Twitterati wish Ambani family on birth of baby boy

On Thursday the Ambani and Mehta families announced the birth of a baby boy to Shloka and Akash Ambani. The baby born on Thursday morning has already been called Junior Ambani by Twitterati. "Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families," said a spokesperson.

Parimal Nathwani, Director at Reliance Industries and Rajya Sabha MP soon posted a picture of Mukesh Ambani with the new baby. Ambani was all smiles in the first picture with his grandson. "This is indeed a day to rejoice. Lots of love and blessings for the baby," said Nathwani.

The couple met as toddlers studying at Dhirubhai Ambani school. Eventually they went on to date and Akash popped the question in Goa in 2018. Akash and Shloka tied the knot in 2019. Their wedding saw a long list of high-profile performances and visitors. Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers performed at their wedding in functions spread across days and cities from Mumbai to St Moritz.

