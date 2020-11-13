TwitterBanInIndia trends with funny memes, viral videos, here's why

The news of central government's notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) instead of the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh, has irked netizens, with many of them demanding a ban on the social networking site and trending #TwitterBaninIndia.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT had on November 9 issued a notice to the Global Vice-President of Twitter directing the company to explain within five working days why legal action should not be initiated against the social networking site and its representatives for "disrespecting the territorial integrity of India by showing an incorrect map".

The ministry asserted that not showing Leh as part of J&K was a "deliberate attempt on its part to undermine the will of the sovereign Parliament of India, which had declared Ladakh as a UT of India with its headquarter in Leh."

Responding to the Issue, a Twitter spokesperson said, "We have duly responded to the letter and, as part of our correspondence, shared a comprehensive update with the latest developments regarding the geo-tag issue."

With this news as the premise, social media users are slamming Twitter for its 'one-way policies' and directing their ire at the micro-blogging site in a rather unusual way i.e., by sharing sarcastic videos, funny memes, and GIFs.

