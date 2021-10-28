UIDAI to host Aadhaar hackathon 2021 from today

To celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to promote a culture of innovation among Indian Youth, UIDAI is conducting ‘Aadhaar Hackathon 2021’ from October 28 to October 31.

The UIDAI has initiated the ‘Aadhaar Hackathon-2021’ to enhance the experience of the residents and the way they interface with enrollment and authentication software platforms through technological innovations.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) last week, the Hackathon will commence on October 28 at midnight.

The hackathon consists of multiple problem statements categorised under two broad themes i.e. enrollment and authentication. So far, UIDAI has received more than 2,700 registrations from engineering students in the last few days, which in itself explains the inclination of the young minds in solving real-life challenges being faced by the Residents.

Participation includes students from all categories of Engineering Institutes i.e. IITs, NITs and NIRF and many top-ranked colleges from all corners of the country.

Evaluation of the submission has been planned through a jury-based approach, comprising of senior members/officials from the IT Industry, Academia, Consulting and Government by UIDAI. These members would evaluate the submissions through a structured process to identify the best solution, which will be rewarded by UIDAI and the team would be offered a placement, subject to fulfilment of other terms and conditions.

UIDAI has created a portal giving details about the hackathon and they have listed a few rules for the hackathon. A maximum of five members can be formed as part of the team. More than one team can participate from an Engineering college. A student cannot be a member of more than one team. All the team members should be from the same Engineering College. Participants must have a valid Aadhaar number to register. Each team has to solve at minimum one problem statement from any of the themes to confirm their inclusion.

The participants will be allowed to use the language of their choice to solve the problem, according to the UIDAI website. The solution must be submitted on or before October 31 (2300 hrs).

The winners of each theme would be rewarded by UIDAI through prize money and other benefits. The first prize is Rs 300,000, second prize has a cash value of Rs 200,000, while the third prize is of Rs 100,000 (for two teams).

The UIDAI said that members of the winning teams may get an opportunity to work with the Aadhaar team to create the next generation identity and authentication platform under the Aadhaar 2.0 initiative. The winning team members will also get an invitation to participate in the first ever global conference on Aadhaar 2.0.

“As Aadhaar is already empowering residents, I wish all the best to these participants and hope that our young innovators, the building pillars of ‘New India’ will come up and surprise us with some outstanding approaches/solutions to strengthen the current ‘Aadhaar infrastructure’ which is ultimately beneficial for the residents in deriving maximum value from ‘Aadhaar’ related services," said Dr Saurabh Garg, CEO, UIDAI.