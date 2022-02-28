Ukraine crisis: Indians trying to flee via Poland stuck at border, say reports

Many Indians trying to flee Ukraine are stuck at the border leading to Medyka, Poland and unable to cross, according to reports. An Indian volunteer in Poland said that while countries like Poland and Hungary are welcoming fleeing Ukrainians, some foreigners have reported difficulties at the Polish border.



The volunteer, Ruchir Kataria, was quoted by The Associated Press as saying that Indians seeking to cross the border were told, “Go to Romania.” Kataria added that they had already gone to the border on foot and have no way to reach the border since Romania is hundreds of kilometres away.



Others who managed to enter Poland have not been allowed to stay in shelters set up by Polish authorities and charities. As per Kataria, they were told that help was reserved for Ukrainian citizens. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared a 30-second-long video that showed Indian students being allegedly beaten up by Polish soldiers at the Poland border.



“My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family members watching these videos. No parent should go through this. GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can’t abandon our own people,” Gandhi tweeted.

Indian Embassy in Warsaw has issued an urgent advisory for all Indians leaving Ukraine via Poland. The advisory read, “We have arranged 10 buses at Shehyni on the Ukraine side of the border that will take Indian citizens to other border checkpoints for transit entry into Poland. These buses will be operational from 28th February, 2022 onwards and will drive through the other border checkpoints, e.g., Krakowiec and Budomierz, and will drive them to the residential accommodation arranged by the Embassy at Rszeszow, Poland.”

Urgent Advisory for Indians desiring to be evacuated from Ukraine via Poland.@MEAIndia @opganga @IndiainUkraine pic.twitter.com/evyCfCFWJz — India in Poland and Lithuania (@IndiainPoland) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti told the UN General Assembly that India continues to be deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indians including a large number of students, still stuck in conflict-torn Ukraine.



He said, “Our evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings. It is important to maintain an uninterrupted and predictable movement of people. It is an urgent humanitarian necessity that must be immediately addressed.”



(With agency inputs)

