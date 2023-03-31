Unbelievable! Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh on Swiggy in 12 months

A food enthusiast from Hyderabad spent Rs 6 lakh on ordering idlis from Swiggy over the last year. The user ordered 8,428 plates of idlis including orders placed for friends and family while travelling across cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are the top three cities where idlis are ordered the most, according to an analysis done by Swiggy.

The Swiggy release, as accessed by news agency PTI, read, “A single Swiggy user from Hyderabad ordered the maximum number of idlis last year, spending a whopping Rs 6 lakh on this south Indian delicacy. What’s more, this user has ordered 8,428 plates of idlis including orders placed for friends and family, both while travelling across cities like Bengaluru and Chennai.”

This analysis covers the period from March 30, 2022 to March 25, 2023 and provides insights into the popularity of the South Indian staple. It further said that Swiggy has delivered around 33 million plates of idlis in the last 12 months. Other cities that followed Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai are Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Kolkata and Kochi.

Swiggy’s analysis also showed that most popular time to order idlis is between 08:00 am to 10:00 am. Consumers from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Coimbatore also ordered idli during dinner time. The most popular idli variant across all cities and a plate of two pieces is the most common order.

While rava idli is more preferred in Bengaluru than any other city, ghee/neyi karam podi is popular in cities across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Thatte idli and mini idli are also some items that regularly feature amongst idli orders across cities.

(With PTI inputs)

