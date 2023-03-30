Ex-Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi’s wife buys bungalow worth Rs 160 cr in Delhi

Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi’s wife, Vasudha Rohatgi, has brought a 2,160-square yard bungalow in Delhi’s posh Golf Links area for a whopping Rs 160 crore. The plot area of the bungalow is 1,806.35 sq m whereas the covered area of the entire building is 1,869.7 sq m. Rohatgi family paid stamp duty worth Rs 6.4 crore and the registration process was completed on February 24, Moneycontrol reported.

With this, Rohatgi has joined the former Solicitor General of India, Gopal Subramanium, to have a luxury house in Delhi's most-coveted area. Subramanium purchased a bungalow worth Rs 85 crore in Delhi’s Sunder Nagar area last year. Mukul Rohatgi served as the 12th Attorney General of India from 2014-2017. He was offered to continue in office but he declined to do so and was succeeded by KK Venugopal. Rohatgi is a senior Supreme Court advocate at present.

Recently, RateGain founder Bhanu Chopra bought an 850-square-meter bungalow at Delhi’s Golf Links for Rs 127.5 crore.

He has fought on behalf of the Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government when it faced a slew of lawsuits after the 2002 Gujarat riots. Rohatgi was also the defense counsel of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan when he was arrested for having narcotics onboard a Cordelia cruise ship.

Besides this, Rohatgi defended the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the contentious Justice Loya death case. Justice B H Loya suddenly died of a cardiac arrest amid the Sohrabuddin Sheikh murder case’s judicial proceedings. The case was dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2018.

The veteran lawyer was also called into appear on behalf of the consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) in the Vijay Mallya case. The consortium of banks led by the SBI were aiming to recover the money lost due to Mallya.

Earlier, Maxop Engineering director Shailesh Arora purchased a 575-square-yard bungalow in Golf Links for Rs 68.5 crore. Pawan Agarwal, deputy managing director of DB Group (Dainik Bhaskar), had also bought a 575-square-yard bungalow in the same area for Rs 75 crore.

Sunil Vachani, chairman of Dixon Technologies, and Vishwavir Ahuja, former chairman and managing director of RBL Bank, are among those who have bought bungalows in Golf Links after the pandemic.

