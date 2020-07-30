Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Full list of what's allowed, what's not

Unlock 3.0 guidelines: The government on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for the next stage of unlocking. The new guidelines will come into effect on August 1, Saturday, and till the end of the month. More activities will be opened as part Unlock 3.0 but only outside the containment zones.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31. Political and religious gatherings will also remain prohibited.

For the first time since the lockdown came into force on March 25, the government has allowed the opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5. However, a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the health ministry for this.

LIST OF ACTIVITIES ALLOWED DURING UNLOCK 3.0

1. Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, e.g. wearing of masks.

2. International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission.

3. No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Additionally, no separate permission, approval, e-permit will be required for such movements.

4. At weddings, the number of guests should not exceed 50.

5. In funeral and last rites related gatherings, the number of people should not be more than 20.

6. Government has allowed opening up of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5.

7. Also, restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew) have been removed.

8. Movement by passenger trains and 'Shramik' special trains; domestic passenger air travel; movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued.

LIST OF ACTIVITIES NOT ALLOWED DURING UNLOCK 3.0

1. Among the prohibited activities are metro rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

2. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will also continue to be prohibited till August 31.

3. Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka and tobacco in public places continues to remain prohibited.

4. Vulnerable persons like those above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, have been advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

5. Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities will be allowed.