Management lessons from Ramayana! UP govt to train IIM Lucknow students on Ram Leela

The culture department of the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to give Indian Institute of Management (IIM) students lessons on how to enact a Ram Leela. The lessons will be given to students who plan to enact the Ramayana at their annual fest in November.

The training will be provided by the Bhartendu Natya Academy, a theatre training institute in Lucknow under the Ministry of Culture. It is expected to begin soon, as mentioned in a report by The Economic Times.

Jitendra Kumar, Principal Secretary of Culture and Tourism at the UP government told the daily that a group of students had approached them for sponsorship for the fest. When he asked them what kind of culture activities they were planning, the students informed them that they want to perform a Ram Leela. "Since they had not done it before, I offered them to provide training from our artistes," he said.

Kumar said that the play would not be a usual Ram Leela but would showcase the "management lessons from Ramayana". "The Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagwad Gita offer great management lessons. A mighty king is defeated by a group of people living in forest with minimal resources is nothing but great management skills," added Kumar.

Artistes from Thailand and Cambodia had trained the Lucknow-based artistes on a form of Ram Leela played in Thailand called Khon Ram Leela earlier. The artistes will train the IIM students.

On October 21, the culture department organised Dastan-E-Ram in Varanasi. The Urdu Ram Leela was organised with the message that Lord Ram is for everyone.

