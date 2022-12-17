UP private schools to hike fees by 11.69% from next session

The Private and Unaided Schools Association of Uttar Pradesh has announced that private school fees will rise by 11.69% beginning with the next academic session.



The fee increase will take effect on April 1, 2023. The UP government banned fee hikes during Covid-19, but they were reinstated this year for the first time.



A fee increase is now scheduled for next year as well.



According to the Uttar Pradesh Fee Regulation Act 2018, fees in private schools in Uttar Pradesh can be raised by adding 5% to the CPI in the annual composite fee.



The decision was made at the association's general body meeting which was held at CMS School on Kanpur Road. The association's officers and managers from the member schools were present, said its president Anil Agarwal in a press release.



“The increase in fee in schools is in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Fee Regulation Act 2018 only. Apart from this, decisions were taken in regard to the outline of the activities to be carried out by the association in order to fulfil its social and educational resolution,” Agarwal added.



The current consumer price index (CPI) is 6.69% for the fiscal year 2022-2023. According to the Act, school fees can only be raised by 6.69% + 5%, for a total of 11.69%. This demonstrates that schools may raise their fees in the coming session, Agarwal said.

