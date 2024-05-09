'Upload your photo, get a customised cake': Zomato introduces 'photo cakes'

India’s food ordering and delivery platform Zomato has introduced personalized photo cakes on the app. To avail this, customers won’t have to pre-order as restaurant partners in the big cities will dispatch the cakes within the usual delivery time (within 45 - 60 minutes of receiving the order).

Customers can preview their potential cake design directly within the app, and can hence ensure that every detail is just as they want.

Customers can order the personalized cake by following the given steps:

1. Search “Photo Cakes”on the app

2. Select the bakery/restaurant from the curated list

3. Select flavour and weight

4. Upload the photo you want on the cake

5. Preview what the photo cake will look like

6. Place the order

7. Wait for delivery!

The new feature launched on the back of Mother's Day will stay live on the app even after May 12. Last year, on Mother's Day, nearly 150 cakes were ordered per minute on Zomato.

Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal also shared the announcement on social media platform X. "A more light hearted update for today – we just launched Photo Cakes on @zomato – now you can upload your picture and get a customized cake delivered in about 30," the post read.

The feature is currently available in selected areas of Delhi NCR, but will be soon launched in other cities too, Goyal noted. "Hope you try out photo cakes as well — feature live in select areas of Delhi NCR, other cities coming soon!"

Goyal also thanked the restaurant partners in his post. "Thank you to our restaurant partners for working with us so closely for this launch, in preparation for Mother's Day."