Zomato launches 'shake it to make it' feature to provide discounts on dining

Zomato has launched a new feature named "Shake it to make it" that allows users to avail daily dining discounts of up to 50 per cent off. The feature, which is activated by shaking the mobile device, is available on the Dining tab in the Zomato app and is operational in major Indian cities such as New Delhi, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Lucknow.

Zomato claims that the new feature presents users with savings and adds an interactive element to the dining experience. As part of its promotional efforts, Zomato organised an interactive offline event at Worldmark Gurgaon last month, to showcase the "shake" concept in real-time.

Zomato says that the "Shake it to make it" feature is designed to enhance user experience by merging technology with exclusive offers.

Parallel to introducing user-friendly features, Zomato has adjusted its revenue strategy by increasing the platform fee by 25 per cent, bringing it to Rs 5 per order. This fee, which is a flat charge applied to all orders, was first introduced at Rs 2 and has seen gradual increments aimed at improving the company's margins and pushing towards profitability. Following a record number of food orders on New Year’s Eve, the platform fee was previously adjusted to Rs 4 in January.

Operational adjustments

Amid these developments, Zomato has also announced the suspension of its ambitious Intercity Legends service, which offered inter-city food delivery. The company stated that enhancements are underway and it plans to relaunch the service soon, asking customers to stay tuned.