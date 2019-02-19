UPSC notification 2019: Registration starts today for IAS, IFS exam; check more details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the country's premier central recruiting agency, on Tuesday released notification for online registration process for civil services examination (CSE) 2019.

According to official statement released by UPSC, the online application begins from February 19, 2019 while March 18 is the last date to apply.

The CSE 2019 preliminary level will be conducted on June 2, 2019, while the main examination will held on September 20, which will be conducted for five days. The main examination for UPSC Indian Forest Service (IFS) will be conducted on December 1, 2019.

The board will issue issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. No Admit Card will be sent by post, it mentioned in the notification.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online on the UPSC website. The detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available on the website. For applying online, candidates will have to upload a scanned copy of the Photo ID, which will be used for all future referencing.

Educational qualification

To apply for the UPSC CSE 2019, candidate must have qualified graduation level course or its equivalent from an esteemed university or institution incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India.

Recruitment Process

The applicants will have to face a three-level exam including prelims, main and interview. Candidates who will qualify prelims and obtain minimum qualifying mark in the Main Examination and interview would get selected. Candidates will be allotted to the various services keeping in view their ranks in the examination and the preferences expressed by them for the various services and posts.

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2019. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will get age relaxation.

Number of Attempts

Every candidate appearing at the examination will be permitted six attempts at the examination. However, this restriction on the number of attempts does not apply in the case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates.

Fee

Candidates (except Female/SC/ST/persons with benchmark disability candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs 100 either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPayCredit/Debit Cardor by using Internet Banking of SBI.

Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination consists of two papers of objective type (multiple choice questions) and carries a maximum of 400 marks. The main examination will consist of written examination and an interview test. The written examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type.

