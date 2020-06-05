UPSC releases revised schedule for prelims, mains examinations; check out full details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Friday, announced a revised schedule for the preliminary and main examination 2020.

As per the new schedule, the UPSC (Preliminary) examination will be held on October 4. Whereas, the UPSC mains will be conducted on January 8, 2021. The central hiring agency for recruitment to various services has put the new schedule on the official portal at upsc.gov.in.

Besides, a common examination for both National Defence Academy, and Naval Academy exam (1) and NDA and NA exam (2), 2020 will be held on September 6, 2020.

Earlier, the UPSC prelim examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 31 but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Every year, around 10 lakh people register for the civil services preliminary exam. Nearly 1.6 lakh functionaries participate in conducting the exam across 2,500 centres.

Meanwhile, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), another government recruitment agency, has also announced the revised recruitment. The SSC said that it will be conducting the pending exams of 2019 and 2018 between August-October.

