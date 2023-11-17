Urbanic announces Black Friday sale for women shoppers in India amid festive season

Urbanic, the UK-based premium fashion brand known for its trendiest designs, has announced its much-anticipated Black Friday Sale in India, commencing from November 16 to November 30, ‘2023.

According to a press release by the company, the sale promises an incredible upto 50 per cent discount on the trendiest styles across all categories, making it an unmissable shopping extravaganza for fashion enthusiasts. Urbanic's Black Friday Sale is poised to be a highlight for fashion-savvy individuals across India.

The sale unveils the trendiest styles, ensuring that fashion-forward individuals can stay ahead of the curve in their wardrobe choices. Accessible nationwide, Urbanic's Black Friday Sale provides an opportunity for individuals across the country to revamp their closets and embrace the latest fashion trends.

As a limited-time offer, the sale encourages early birds to seize the opportunity and take advantage of the incredible discounts available.

Urbanic is a London-based fashion brand creating and bringing the fashion that sustains the idea of inclusivity. Starting in 2019, Urbanic was focused on developing unique and attractive styles for every individual. With the new mindset, the brand is here to redefine fashion and aims to break free from conventional standards. Currently, we are operating in India, Mexico, Brazil and Chile.

