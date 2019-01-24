Uri box office collection: Vicky Kaushal movie in full 'josh'; earns Rs 128 crore

Debutant Director Aditya Dhar's Uri-The Surgical Strike is the most successful movie at the box office so far this year. Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri, made on a small budget of Rs 45 crore, has made earned Rs 128.59 crore in just two weeks. Uri crossed the lifetime business of Raazi and Stree on Day 13. The film is likely to surpass Badhaii Ho this weekend, writes movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh.

Inspired by real life events that led to the Indian Army's surgical strike against militants in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016, Uri has become the fastest grossing film in the medium-budget category. Besides, Uri: The Surgical Strike is also Yami Gautam's highest grossing movie in her career so far.

Uri has earned more than the other big releases of January, like Emraan Hashmi's Why Cheat India and Anupam Kher's starrer The Accidental Prime Minister. Uri collected over Rs 70 crore in its first weekend and over Rs 37 crore in the second weekend.

According to Taran Adarsh, Vicky Kaushal's film is not going to slow down. Uri: The Surgical Strike hit the Box Office on January 11 and collected more than Rs 8 crore on Day 1 of its release.

Edited by Mansi Jaiswal