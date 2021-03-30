US Navy band sings 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera'; Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman react to viral video

A video of members of the US Navy band, singing the popular patriotic song by AR Rahman "Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera", has gone viral on the internet. The video was tweeted by Taranjeet Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States on Monday.

The video has not just won hearts of netizens but has also won over Rahman as well as Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Rahman and Khan were delighted after watching the clip and the actor thanked the ambassador for sharing it.

After watching the video, Rahman said, "Swades rules forever".