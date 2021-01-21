$35,000 scholarship fund to mark Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh has announced a special scholarship fund on his 35th birth anniversary. Shweta wrote about "The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund" on Twitter, and added that the fund of $35,000 has been set up at US Berkeley.

"I am happy to announce that on the 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay," Shweta wrote a tweet.



I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/nW3Rm6JERR Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 20, 2021 Once Sushant had posted on Instagram about his dream to create an environment where kids of India and elsewhere get 'free', improved and relevant education to acquire any skill of choice. Love you Bhai You are part of me and will always remain so... #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/nDU8Zkeipp Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 20, 2021 Further, Shweta tweeted that if anyone interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this find. She wished a happy birthday to her late brother and wrote, " I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You". Anyone interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You #SushantDay https://t.co/Bgv3vmmBoQ pic.twitter.com/zqSTIEEAR4 Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 20, 2021

About Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund

The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics provides support to graduate students in the Department of Physics at the University of California, Berkeley. While the fund is for Physics students, preference is given to students studying Astrophysics.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. He was a renowned actor known for his work in films MS Dhoni, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore among others. He was also a National Physics Olympiad winner and held a lifelong passion for astronomy and astrophysics.

Also read: Good news for H-1B holders! Biden's new immigration bill to remove per country cap

Also read: Tandav controversy: BJP Delhi chief demands arrest of director Ali Abbas Zaffar