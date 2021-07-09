Uttarakhand caps number of visitors at Mussoorie's Kempty Falls at 50

Amid a large number of videos of tourists bathing at Mussoorie's famous Kempty Falls in Uttarakhand, authorities have clamped down and limited total number of tourists to only 50 for a maximum duration of 30 minutes. Officials added that an air horn will be used to signal the exit time. Videos on social media showed large numbers of tourists bathing at the falls without maintaining adequate Covid-19 safety protocols or social distancing norms.

With a third wave of coronavirus being expected, experts are saying that vaccination is the only option to curb the extent of the impact of the third wave. The third wave is expected to reach its peak in the second week of August, according to a report by State Bank of India.

The devastating events of the second wave ravaged the country in April-May bringing the healthcare system to its knees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his revamped council of ministers that there should be no scope for carelessness or complacency in establishing safety protocols.

The Centre has cautioned people several times that ignoring Covid-19 protocols while roaming in hill-stations and marketplaces can nullify the gains made in controlling the pandemic thus far. The government stated that violations of Covid-19 safety protocols will lead to a further increase in the number of infections and that wearing masks and maintaining social distance is paramount.