Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescuers pull out 6 bodies from Tapovan tunnel; toll rises to 51

Death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst and the subsequent flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on February 7, rose to 51 as the rescue workers recovered more bodies on Sunday.

Yesterday, six bodies were recovered from the Tapovan power project tunnel, six from Raini upstream and one from the riverbank in Rudraprayag, taking the confirmed death toll in the Uttarakhand disaster to 51.

However, according to the officials, more than 150 people are still missing. Bodies of victims were being found at different locations by the river over the past week, but rescuers had so far failed to reach anyone dead or alive in the tunnel network at the National Thermal Power Corporation's 520 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project.

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria and Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh Chauhan rushed to the tunnel when the first two bodies were brought out in the early hours of Sunday. Four more bodies were recovered later from the tunnel, which is packed with debris brought by the flash flood.

A helicopter has been kept on standby at the Tapovan rescue site to quickly fly out survivors, if there are any, for medical treatment, the officials said.

Rescuers are also continuing with an alternative approach - trying to widen a hole they have drilled into another interconnected tunnel from where the trapped men could perhaps be reached.

The Chamoli DM said about 445 people stranded after the flash flood have so far been sent to their villages using helicopters. Over 500 ration kits have been distributed in the affected areas. Medical camps put up in the affected villages have so far treated 998 patients. The process of cremating the victims after taking their DNA samples continued in the Chamoli district. Two bodies and four severed limbs were cremated on Sunday.

The agencies involved in the Tapovan rescue work include the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

