Uttarakhand rains: 5 pilgrims on way to Kedarnath killed in landslide; IMD issues 'red' alert in several districts

As many as five people were killed after being buried under the debris of a landslide on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district. The incident took place on Thursday night but their bodies were recovered on Friday as there was reportedly a let-up in incessant rains.

The dead included three devotees from Gujarat and one from Haridwar. Efforts were on to identify the fifth victim, police told PTI.

Earlier on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some districts of Uttarakhand till August 14. The IMD had issued a 'red' alert for Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, and Pauri Garhwal, and an 'orange' alert was issued for Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar for Friday.

For Saturday and Sunday, a 'red' alert has been issued for six districts - Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar. Haridwar is also expected to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, while a yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the districts.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday urged residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel. "Red and orange alerts have been issued by the Meteorological Department in many districts of the state. All the residents and tourists are requested to avoid unnecessary travel," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He further added that he is monitoring every situation by establishing contact with the concerned authorities.

मौसम विभाग द्वारा प्रदेश के कई जिलों में रेड एवं ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। आप सभी प्रदेशवासियों एवं पर्यटकों से अनुरोध है कि अनावश्यक यात्रा से बचें।



जिला प्रशासन एवं एसडीआरएफ को 24 घंटे अलर्ट मोड में रहने के निर्देश दिए हैं। स्वयं भी संबंधित अधिकारियों से संपर्क स्थापित कर… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Dhami also undertook a ground inspection of the rain-hit Kotdwar area where a man had gone missing in a landslide a couple of days ago and several bridges were damaged, cutting off a large population from the rest of the state.

"Our government is continuously working to improve the arrangements for providing quick help and relief to the disaster affected citizens in the state," the Chief Minister wrote.

Normal life has been badly affected in the state due to incessant rains. Due to excessive rains this year, natural calamities like landslides, floods and cloudbursts have caused huge loss of life and property in the state.

According to information received from the State Emergency Operation Center, 58 people have lost their lives and 37 people have been injured so far in various incidents during this monsoon while 19 others are missing. In addition, 1,167 houses were damaged, including 33 which were completely damaged, and a large amount of agricultural land was also washed away.