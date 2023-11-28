scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operations: Rescuers just 3 metres away from 41 trapped workers

The rat-hole mining experts have been trying to create a passageway to rescue the trapped workers by inserting pipes into dug-out areas so that the trapped workers can be brought out on wheeled stretchers.

Members of the rescue operations in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Members of the rescue operations in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

Silkyara tunnel rescue updates: Rescue teams engaged in rescuing 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, have said that the rat-hole mining specialists are just 3 metres away from the workers. Uttarakhand Secretary and Nodal Officer for Silkayara rescue operation Neeraj Khairwal said that the rescue team has pushed the pipes till 55.3 metres.

"...As of now, we have pushed in the pipe 55.3 metres. Only a little more distance remains...It might be somewhere between 57-59 metres...It might take a few more hours if there are no more hurdles...By evening we are hoping...Let's pray and hope for the best," Khairwal said.

Earlier on Tuesday, government sources told India Today that the rat-hole mining specialists are just 5 metres away from the workers and the breakthrough is expected in a couple of hours. On the other hand, vertical drilling from above the tunnel has reached a depth of 36 meters of the total 86 meters.

On Monday, 12 rat-hole mining experts were pressed into action for manual drilling through the rubble of collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route.. As of Monday evening, the remaining portion of the stuck auger was cut out piece by piece, and a steel pipe was inserted further into the partially complete escape passage.

Published on: Nov 28, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
