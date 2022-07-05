scorecardresearch
Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel

Learning about the incident, the Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram rushed to the spot.

Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame was stabbed to death in a city hotel on Tuesday, police said.

Visual footage showed two people repeatedly stabbing him at the reception area of the hotel.

Police have launched a vigorous search to trace the killers.

Hailing from Bagalkote, Guruji had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai where he settled, family sources said. They added that he subsequently pursued Vastu business there.

Three days ago a child in his family had died in Hubballi, for which he had come here to attend a ceremony.

