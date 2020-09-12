Vi becomes co-presenting sponsor of IPL 2020

Indian telecom major Vodafone Idea, doing business with new brand name 'Vi', has acquired the co-presenting rights of the live broadcast of the upcoming Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The professional Twenty20 cricket league is scheduled to commence from 19th September 2020 and will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and telecast on the Star Sports network.

Kavita Nair, Chief Digital Transformation & Brand Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said "Cricket is religion in India, and Dream11 IPL as a property offers broader engagement with audience than just as a sport, over a two months' window. As a company we have had a very long association with IPL. I am delighted that now, with the launch of Vi, we are carrying this legacy forward."

Vodafone has had a long-standing association with IPL since the beginning, in 2008. The partnership helped the company build high brand recognition mostly due to its ZooZoos campaigns.

Nair added, "Our association with Dream11 IPL 2020 will provide Vi, instant connect with millions of viewers, and I am confident that this will not only help build awareness of Vi but also help in building relevance and customer confidence. I am sure Indians will be delighted to see us back on Dream11 IPL, albeit in a new avatar. Vi is vibrant, exciting and throbs with the spirit of rising India. Soon after the launch of Vi, the excitement will continue for Indian consumers during their favourite T-20 league."

Gautam Thakar, CEO - Star Sports, said, "Vodafone & Idea have both associated with Cricket on Star Sports in the past. We are delighted to have them onboard yet again in their new brand identity as Vi, and as the co-presenting sponsor for the broadcast of Dream11 IPL on Star Sports. We believe that the massive reach of the Star Sports network will help them take Vi's new brand identity and proposition to millions of viewers across India."

