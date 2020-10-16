Viral image of newborn baby removing doctor's mask becomes ray of hope

A picture of a newborn baby, trying to remove a doctor's surgical mask has gone viral on the internet. The picture is seen as a beacon of hope by many amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has forced people to wear masks before stepping outside their homes to reduce the risk of infection. Several health experts and governments have also spoken about the importance of wearing masks amid the pandemic. People are waiting to return to the pre-pandemic times when face masks were not necessary.

The picture of a baby girl trying to tear off her doctor's mask is seen as a symbol of the possible end of coronavirus.

The photo was shared by UAE-based gynecologist Dr Samer Cheaib. The doctor can be seen holding the new-born baby in his hands as it pulls his mask revealing his giant smile.

Cheaib wrote on Instagram, "We all want a sign that we are going to take off the mask soon".

So far, the picture has received 31,000 likes on Instagram. Many saw it as a sign for a better future, while others said it summed up the year 2020 for them. "The most beautiful pic I have seen. Hopefully, we will get rid of masks soon," an Instagram user wrote.