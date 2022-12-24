Viral: Man buys 'nothing burger' from McDonald's, here's what arrived

In today's day and age where convenience is right at the fingertips, brands are making an effort to provide consumers with everything they ask for, even if they have asked for "nothing." Confused?

In a funny incident, a man ordered an unusual "McNothing" burger from McDonald's and shared a screenshot on micro blogging platform Twitter.

Rob DenBleyker took to delivery app DoorDash and customised his order of a regular cheeseburger without any ingredients to check what would show up.

"Ok let's try this again, ordering a nothing burger from McDonalds. This time nothing else in the order. Will they cancel it? Deliver an empty bag? I am doing this so you don't have to," he said in a tweet.

The tweet also showed his order which consisted of a cheeseburger with "no mustard, no ketchup, no diced onions, no pickle, no American cheese, no meat, no regular bun, no salt".

The thread continued, "this isn't even the dumbest thing I've spent $9 on".

A photo then showed a message from the delivery service: “The restaurant is confused as to what you would like on your order.”

Surprisingly, the man still got his order delivered, which left the internet in splits.

"They delivered an empty wrapper," he stated in a tweet.

The man also shared a recording of the unboxing, and said, "haters will say it's fake so I recorded the unboxing".

OK let's try this again, ordering a nothing burger from McDonalds. this time nothing else in the order.



will they cancel it? deliver an empty bag? i am doing this so you don't have to pic.twitter.com/sYEgA2mqoc — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

DenBleyker further revealed that he tipped the dasher $6. Effectively, he paid $15 for a lack of cheeseburger. "Capitalism is so wild," he tweeted.

The post has already garnered over 17.6 million views, and over 25,000 retweets so far.

While some netizens complained calling the order an exploitation of minimum wage workers, the man said, "I've seen like three people complain about me ordering a nothing burger so let me clarify: my local McDonalds pays its staff $15/hr. I am being a job creator."

Meanwhile, other Twitter users found the order hillarious.

"This might be the tweet of the year for me. Cheers!," a user said.

"This turns me so much to McDonald's. I love to get what I ask for, no questions asked. This is luxury," another one said.

