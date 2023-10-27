Viral video of overcrowded Bengaluru metro draws instant comparisons with Mumbai local

A video showing peak rush in Bengaluru metro is going viral on social media, with people comparing the bustling scenes from the southern state transport to the infamous rush of Mumbai locals.

The 6-seconds video clip shows a jam-packed Bengaluru metro during peak hours. In the video, a long queue can also be seen outside the metro, waiting to get inside the train in Karnataka's capital city.

Ever since the video has been shared, it has gone viral with people drawing a comparison between the two metropolitan cities -- Bengaluru and Mumbai. “Bangalore guys used to laugh on Mumbai locals till the time they got their own public transport,” wrote ‘X’ user while uploading the video.

"Bangalore is the new Mumbai," an X user wrote. Another added, "Looks like Mumbai Local".

"Still lot safer than Mumbai locals...," a third user stated.

A fourth added, "The saddest part is, MUM-BLR people are busy making fun of each other for having poor quality of public transport. While both the cities (and many in India) have failed to elect a government which is focused on providing people facilities worth their taxes..."

"It’s a polished version of Mumbai local! The bottom line is that public infra needs more expansion and is always short of public requirement. By the time the conceived projects get delivered, we are already behind the overall requirement and people are left wanting for more!," another pointed.

Still it is safer than Mumbai Local — mNu (@mnu0231) October 26, 2023

Mumbai local is different. It's unique in the world — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) October 26, 2023

But they can't enjoy the vibes of Mumbai Locals, it's totally different & there is something unique bonding between people there in Mumbai..

" Aamchi Mumbai Rocks"..🔥🔥 — मैं भारतवासी🇮🇳 (@SachienTayal) October 26, 2023

Bangalore is the new Mumbai — Kush Agarwal (@kushgrwl) October 26, 2023

Looks like Mumbai Local. — Sathishwaran Rajalingam (@Sathishwaran) October 26, 2023

Still lot safer than Mumbai locals , rare situation below one. https://t.co/Om70M9cJ4X — Vinayak🇮🇳 (@vk_bhosale) October 26, 2023

The saddest part is, MUM-BLR people are busy making fun of each other for having poor quality of public transport. While both the cities (and many in India) have failed to elect a government which is focused on providing people facilities worth their taxes. Nothing funny here https://t.co/7LI1R0detQ — Kaustubh Bhogle (@KaustubhKB13) October 26, 2023

And we don't post this saying "Spirit of Bengaluru" or "Beauty of Bengaluru" which is the difference 😊 https://t.co/PX42E5iZfy — Pegasaurus 🇮🇳 (@pegasura) October 27, 2023

It’s a polished version of Mumbai local! The bottom line is that public infra needs more expansion & is always short of public requirement. By the time the conceived projects get delivered, we are already behind the overall requirement & people are left wanting for more! — VK! (@varoun3883) October 26, 2023

Often touted as India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru has seen rapid urbanisation and population growth, leading to increased pressure on its public transportation system.

Social media platforms are often flooded with videos showing long traffic jams in Bengaluru, which create problems for commuters on a regular basis.

Also Read: 'Nothing short of abuse': Infosys' Narayana Murthy's 70-hours work week remark kickstarts debate