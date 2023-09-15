Virat Kohli turns ‘water boy’ for Super-4 match against Bangladesh, netizens call him ‘all time greatest entertainer of cricket’

Official streaming partner of Asia Cup 2023, Disney+ Hotstar, on Friday shared a video of Virat Kohli brining water for his teammates during the Super 4 match against Bangladesh.

The video has gone viral because of Kohli’s antics as he is running towards the centre of the field.

The ‘King of Indian cricket’ becomes a ‘water boy’ as he runs in a funny manner with a bag full of refreshments. He slows down in between to look towards the player coming behind him. Then he again starts running in a foolish way and is also seen shouting and calling the players standing on the field.

Kohli has been rested for the Super Four match against Bangladesh along with Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.

“On the field or off the field, can’t get our eyes off this guy,” the OTT platform captioned its post.

The post has garnered more than 46,000 likes within two hours while many users commented on this entertaining style of Kohli.

One user commented “most expensive Pani wala”, while another wrote, “Chahe On-field ho ya Off-Field, Kohli never fails to entertain us".

One user named the two personalities of the star player, “King Kohli on the field, Chiku bhaiya of field.”

Another user called Kohli the “all time greatest entertainer of cricket”.

India at Asia Cup 2023

Talking about team India’s journey in Asia Cup 2023, the Rohit Sharma-led team is set to face the hosts, Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament on September 17.

India progressed to the final after beating Pakistan in its first Super Four match by a huge margin of 228 runs. India also won its second Super Four against Sri Lanka by 41 runs.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka got into the final after beating Pakistan by two wickets on Thursday.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy's fighting fifty propelled Bangladesh 265/8 against India after Men in Blue gave early blows to Tigers in their Asia Cup Super-Four 2023 clash at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Shakib scored the highest for Bangladesh with his 80 off 85 balls while Hridoy played a fine knock of 54 runs. For India, Shardul Thakur bagged three while Mohammed Shami scalped two wickets