Virat Kohli’s match winning knock against Pakistan: Key lessons to learn

There’s a very old adage that goes like this: life is a game, so play it well. After watching India's nail-biting victory in a high voltage match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match, cricket fans would definitely think of adding a few more words to the popular adage—life is a game, and you should play it like Virat Kohli.

There are a number of lessons one needs to learn by that stupendous match winning innings by King Kohli against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Awanish Sharan tweeted his five learnings from Virat Kohli’s knock which made India win an almost impossible match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022.

He wrote, "1. Even your bad time is transient. 2. You can only respond through your performance. 3. Control your emotions till the last minute. 4. Public memory is very short. 5. When self-confidence grows, even difficult situations seem easy."

Besides that, there are so many other lessons one can think of while imagining his extraordinary performance against Pakistan.

Team effort and management

Virat Kohli had complete faith in Hardik Pandya. He had faith in Pandya's abilities and encouraged him to take big shots. He relied on his ability to penetrate the field and get those twos and threes. Then, when he was fully settled, he played his shots during the crucial end period. He even took advice from his junior, Hardik Pandya, and implemented it into his batting. He had faith in Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin as well. As a result, Ashwin's well-judged left-handed wide delivery down the leg in the penultimate ball, amid the roars of nearly one lakh spectators, was crucial. Kohli was a team player.

Never sit on your laurels

On any given day, one can be a champion. However, one must face new challenges every day. So, one cannot rest on one's laurels. The likes of Rohits, Rahuls, and Surya kumars can't always play by their reputation and lose wickets. Kohli demonstrated that, depending on the time and situation, one must start from scratch. The manner in which Virat subdued and adjusted himself while the wickets were tumbling, and then accelerated after settling down, was a life lesson in and of itself.

Humility

Virat showed complete respect for the Pakistani bowlers. He did, however, have complete faith in himself and the team's abilities. Virat appears to have learned his lesson after returning to the team after a poor run. He has now externally mellowed. His aggression, however, remains the same on the inside. In fact, he is now properly channeling his aggression in the right direction.

