WATCH: 2 young women raise hands to hit an elderly couple over dog-walking dispute in Noida apartment

An incident of physical confrontation involving an elderly couple and two young women took place within a residential complex in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, sparking shock and concern within the community. The argument reportedly began over a disagreement about walking a dog within the society's premises.

In the video, the couple and the woman can be seen scuffling as and when the argument quickly escalated, with the young women allegedly raising their hands to hit the elderly couple. Observers in the society were disturbed by the aggression and intervened to help the couple. Several residents gathered at the scene, some attempting to mediate while others voiced support for the elderly couple.

The incident has stirred widespread public reaction, with many condemning the actions of the young women. “This incident is quite unfortunate and disturbing,” one commenter said. “Such behavior, especially towards the elderly, is unacceptable. It highlights the growing lack of patience and respect in society.”

Others expressed frustration with societal double standards. One individual commented, “This woman can raise her hand on an elderly man in open public view, but as per Indian laws, Parliament, and Judiciary, she cannot raise her hand on a man behind closed doors according to the Domestic Violence Act.” This sentiment highlights the complexities and perceptions around legal protections in India.

“This alarming scene shows that we, as a society, need to stand against violence and support each other,” remarked another resident.