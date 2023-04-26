Watch: Anand Mahindra shares 'hauntingly beautiful' AI-generated video of a little girl ageing

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the new buzzword in town. Over the last few days, several hyperrealistic images and videos of humans created through the use of AI tools have taken over the internet, bringing to the forefront the power of technology.

One such AI-generated video has caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra. On Monday, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, took to Twitter, to share a clip showcasing different phases of a girl's ageing, starting from the age of 5 to 95.

"Received this post of a sequence of portraits generated by Artificial Intelligence showing a girl ageing from 5 years to 95 years. I won’t fear the power of AI so much if it can create something so hauntingly beautiful... and Human...," he tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Received this post of a sequence of portraits generated by Artificial Intelligence showing a girl ageing from 5years to 95 years. I won’t fear the power of AI so much if it can create something so hauntingly beautiful….and Human… pic.twitter.com/k7d2qupJ52 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2023

Twitter users too were impressed with the video and shared varied reactions, with some expressing concerns over the future of AI.

"It’s beautiful and awe inspiring, and a reminder not to get too carried away and lose grasp of reality," a user wrote.

"It’s tremendous and I am afraid it would take away human intelligence and workmanship. The world is going to be on a crisis for Jobs," another user added.

Another mentioned, "This is really amazing and the way AI is transforming it would be difficult to comprehend. From creating images to writing books to songs the future is totally AI driven.. hundreds of tools releasing each week giving more power to it."

"Nope AI is beautiful. Like electricity, it has capabilities to change the world for real. Just some regulations here and there. From detecting sleepy passengers in XUV 300 to avoiding an accident, the potential is limitless to start with," stated a Twitter user.

"This is Indeed Haunting.. if future is AI, it should still be highly regulated..," another one said.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over eight lakh times. It got more than 14,000 likes and has been shared more than 1,700 times.

