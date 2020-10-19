Watch: Doctor wearing PPE kit dances to 'Ghungroo' for coronavirus patient

In a heartfelt gesture to cheer up a coronavirus patient, a doctor in Assam's Silchar started grooving to the beats of Bollywood song 'Ghungroo' from the film War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Shared on Twitter by another doctor named Syed Faizan Ahmad, the video showed the doctor wearing PPE kits and mask while dancing.

Dr Faizan Ahmad informed that man dancing in the video is his colleague Dr Arup Senapati-an ENT surgeon. Actor Hrithik Roshan also praised Dr Senapati's dance moves and wrote, "Tell Dr Arup I'm gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit ".

In recent past, several videos have surfaced on the internet where doctors have been seen dancing to old Hindi songs, cooking for staff, celebrating birthdays to reduce the stress among their patients.

