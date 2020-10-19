Watch: Doctor wearing PPE kit dances to 'Ghungroo' for coronavirus patient

In a heartfelt gesture to cheer up a coronavirus patient, a doctor in Assam's Silchar started grooving to the beats of Bollywood song 'Ghungroo' from the film War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Shared on Twitter by another doctor named Syed Faizan Ahmad, the video showed the doctor wearing PPE kits and mask while dancing.
Dr Faizan Ahmad informed that man dancing in the video is his colleague Dr Arup Senapati-an ENT surgeon. Actor Hrithik Roshan also praised Dr Senapati's dance moves and wrote, "Tell Dr Arup I'm gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit ".
Tell Dr Arup Im gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit . https://t.co/AdBCarfCYOHrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 19, 2020
Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020
Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO
With over 26,000 likes and more than 6,000 re-tweets, the doctor in the video has drawn huge praise.
Loved the way he fixed his face shield in swag way to go docDrspeaks (@being_eyedolls) October 18, 2020
Hes too good. And salute to him and all the front line warriors holding up in these testing times. We are indebted.sHhL (@shehla_sadaf) October 18, 2020
This is litAbhishek Jain (@cinemanabhishek) October 18, 2020
Pretty good dancer,seems to be in wrong profession this is so kind of him keeping patients not only entertained but safe too. May God bless himbsjohar (@bsjohar) October 19, 2020
In recent past, several videos have surfaced on the internet where doctors have been seen dancing to old Hindi songs, cooking for staff, celebrating birthdays to reduce the stress among their patients.
Also read: 'Baba Ka Dhaba' effect! Agra's 'Rotiwali Amma' awaits similar support
Also read: IPL 2020: AB de Villiers clicks perfect 'Virushka' moment
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today