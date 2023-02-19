Watch: Ex-sarpanch showers cash from his house at nephew's wedding in Gujarat's Mehsana

It was raining money as a former village sarpanch in Gujarat’s Mehsana district showered money on crowd gathered in front of his house.

The ex-sarpanch of Agol village in Kekri tehsil of Gujarat was seen showering Rs 500 currency notes as a crowd gathered under the house. According to reports, money was showered as part of a celebration of Agol sarpanch Karim Yadav’s nephew, Razak’s wedding.

Watch Video:

Gujarat के मेहसाणा जिले में पूर्व सरपंच के भतीजे की शादी में लाखों रुपए हवा में उड़ा दिए गए।



- 100 और 500 के उड़ाए गए नोट।

- वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से Viral हो रहा है। pic.twitter.com/JG6CKFJ38C February 18, 2023

Razak, the nephew of former Sarpanch Karim Yadav, was on a wedding procession in the village when the former sarpanch and his family members went to the roof top and showered money on people gathered to witness the celebrations.

The video that has now gone viral on social media platforms shows the former sarpanch and his family members showering Rs 500 notes on people gathered to witness the celebrations. The video shows them showering money from the rooftop of the house.

Meanwhile, the bollywood song "Azeem-O-Shaan Shehenshah" from Jodha Akbar is being played in the background.

Bengaluru case

A similar case had emerged in the recent past when a man in Bengaluru blocked traffic on a flyover by throwing money at people and into the crowd below in a crowded market area of the city.

Videos captured by passing drivers on their cell phones showed the man in a coat and pants walking on the flyover while wearing a wall clock around his neck and throwing large amounts of cash in the air.

The denomination of the currency notes was 10. According to witnesses who were present when the incident happened, he allegedly threw notes worth Rs 3,000 around.

