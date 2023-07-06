Watch: Fire brigade rescues car stuck in waterlogged underpass as heavy rains lash Gujarat

In Gujarat's Nadiad, a car was submerged in water in an underpass due to constant, heavy rains leading to a flood-like situation in several areas of the state on Wednesday night. Fire department personnel assisted in rescuing four people travelling in the stuck car.

Shreyas Railway underpass in Nadiad was submerged in water due to heavy rainfall. A car carrying four passengers travelling from Ahmedabad to Nadiad got stuck when the driver tried to pass through the flooded underpass. After that, the rainwater quickly filled the car, and three passengers exited the vehicle, but the driver got trapped inside. Soon, fire brigade officials arrived at the spot and the officials rescued the driver.

#WATCH | Four people were rescued by Nadiad Fire Brigade officials after their car got stuck in water due to waterlogging in an underpass in Gujarat's Nadiad. pic.twitter.com/mMkBhRSmTv — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

On Wednesday night, heavy rains lashed over parts of Gujarat, which caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and several parts of Aravalli. Even though the duration of the rain was relatively short, the Nadiad region received about three inches of rainfall.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Aravalli, due to heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/A1vvqgOJC8 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

More rains predicted in the state

Since the start of the monsoon on June 27, Gujarat has seen extremely heavy rain and flooding. The Indian Air Force has been called into duty in addition to disaster response units to help with rescue efforts in the rain-affected areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted more showers in the state. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan, Goa, and Ghat areas of central Maharashtra on July 6 and over Gujarat on July 7 and 8, the MeT Office said.

The weather agency has issued a 'red alert' for Gujarat's Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Anand for July 7, while an extremely high rainfall alert has been issued for Kutch and Jamnagar for July 8.