‘Enjoy the monsoon magic,’ say netizens as heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR 

Heavy rains on Thursday morning lashed parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas like Ghaziabad. While Delhi's skies were shrouded by dark clouds, water logging was reported in parts of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad due to heavy rain showers. Heavy rain showers were also witnessed at east Delhi-Ghaziabad border. Heavy deluge was also reported at Delhi's K Kamraj Marg.

Twitter users also shared glimpses of rain showers and thunderstorms from Delhi and adjoining areas.

A user shared scenes during and after rainfall from Delhi and said this is the perfect season for chai. The user wrote: “Rainy days in Delhi got the city in a whimsical mood today! The pitter-patter of raindrops, the cool breeze, and the earthy fragrance in the air has made it a perfect day to cozy up with a cup of chai & enjoy the monsoon magic”.

Rainy days in Delhi got the city in a whimsical mood today! ☔️💙 The pitter-patter of raindrops, the cool breeze, and the earthy fragrance in the air have made it a perfect day to cozy up with a cup of #chai ☕️ & enjoy the monsoon magic. 🌧️✨#DelhiRains #delhiweather #Delhi pic.twitter.com/91CVZnxj50 — Vineet pandey (@vineetpandey_09) July 6, 2023

Another user wrote: "Monsoon is just amazing. When I left from Mehrauli at 8:30 am, it was partly cloudy and very humid. Now I reached Kashmere Gate, it raining and there is huge circle of clouds".

Another user said: “Delhi, you are a sight to behold in these rains!”

Delhi, you are a sight to behold in these rains! #DelhiRains — Mehar (@Meharkukreja03) July 6, 2023

Here are some other reactions on Delhi rains

Parts of Delhi such as Burari, Model Town, Kashmiri Gate, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Karawal Nagar, and Seelampur are expected to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rains for the next few hours.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in NCR’s Loni Dehat areas for the next few hours. Isolated parts of Dilshad Garden and Seemapuri are also expected to witness light to moderate intensity rain showers over the next two hours.

The weather office said: "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur (U.P.) during the next two hours".

Heavy rain showers are expected to bring down the temperature in Delhi. While minimum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, the maximim temperature is likely to teeter at 35 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Teaser of Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ released; Fans on Twitter hail glimpse after 'Adipurush' failure, say ‘fits the bill’