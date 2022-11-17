WATCH: Free chickens distributed for vote in Shamli ahead of civic polls

Former municipality chairman of Shamli's Kandhla, Haji Islam, distributed live chickens that came loaded in a truck on Monday. In the viral video, one can see people standing in line to collect free chicken being distributed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. On being asked about the distribution as shown in the video, Haji Islam said that he doesn't have that much status, it is the almighty who is getting all this done.

Free chickens were distributed to woo voters in the upcoming civic elections. Reacting to the video getting viral, Islam said that it is the people who made a poor man like him the chairman, and hence, it is his duty to repay some of the public favour back.

राजनीति और जीवन में मुर्गे की क्या भूमिका है यह शामली के इस वीडियो को देखकर समझ आ जाएगा, जो इस समय खूब वायरल हो रहा है। दरअसल निकाय चुनाव से पहले पूर्व मेयर ने वोटर्स को लुभाने के लिए एक ट्रक जिंदा मुर्गे बंटवा दिए।#UttarPradesh #Shamli pic.twitter.com/mj4TzsMz6V — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) November 17, 2022

The chicken distribution continued for an hour. People who could not get one were assured that they will be given a chicken next time.

Haji Islam was the chairman from 2012 to 2017 and will contest again this year.

In a similar incident, TRS leader Rajnala Srihari had earlier distributed liquor bottles and chicken among the people in Telangana. Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao was to launch his national party, ahead of which Srihari had bought 200 chicken and 200 bottles of liquor and distributed all of it among the masses.

According to senior BSP leader Akhilesh Ambedkar, meetings are held to review preparations for urban local bodies election across Uttar Pradesh at present. The local body elections in UP are likely to be held in December this year. The State Election Commission that conducts the urban local polls is currently revising electoral rolls.

