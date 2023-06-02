WATCH: Joe Biden falls at Air Force Academy graduation ceremony

US President Joe Biden tripped at a US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado on Thursday. The president was helped up to his feet by officials at the ceremony.

Biden had been standing for over an hour to shake hands with the 921 graduating cadets of the US Air Force Academy before he tripped.

American President Joe Biden fell down at U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/XKtW8BjGzb — Singh 🔎 (@SDFronttwit) June 2, 2023

The White House communications director Ben Labolt informed that the president was fine and had tripped over a sandbag on the stage.

“He’s fine,” he said.

"There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” Labolt clarified amid rampant internet speculations of the 80-year-old’s health.

Biden took his stumble in good humour, jesting with reporters upon his arrival at the White House later that evening.

"I got sandbagged," the president jested, smiling.

The 80-year-old president’s unfortunate stumble is far from his first, however. While attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Biden stumbled walking down a flight of stairs but was quick to recover his balance and evaded an embarrassing fall.

Earlier in February, while returning from his 3-day trip from Europe and a surprise trip to Ukraine and Poland, Biden stumbled while climbing a flight of stairs of Air Force One.

Following speculations of his health following his fall at Air Force One, the White House released a health summary report from Biden's official doctor, Kevin O'Connor, to demonstrate Biden's robust health.

In 2022, Biden fell off his bike while talking to reporters in his homeland of Delaware.

The US President tripped several times while walking up the stairs of Air Force One in 2021. It was unusually windy that day, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The president also stumbled when on his way to Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas and an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."