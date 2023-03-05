Watch: Mahindra group responds to YouTuber’s Scorpio-N leakage video

Mahindra Group took to Twitter to respond to a video which was posted last week that showed Scorpio-N leaking under a waterfall. The company's official Twitter account tweeted a demo video which replicated the same stunt done by the driver of the SUV.



In this video, a driver keeps the SUV under a waterfall and a camera inside captured water gushing against the car's windscreen, windows and sunroof. There was no leakage of water into the car.



"Just another day in the life of the All-New Scorpio-N," the Mahindra Scorpio account wrote while posting the video.

Just another day in the life of the All-New Scorpio-N. pic.twitter.com/MMDq4tqVSS March 4, 2023



The company also warned users by saying that the video was made under the supervision of professionals and should not be performed without guidance.



The company's response comes after a video went viral of a different Scorpio-N model, showing that it was not capable of holding pressure.



The video, which was shared on YouTube and Instagram by Arun Panwar showed that he parked the car under a waterfall, thinking that this could "wash it naturally".



He closed the sunroof, but water leaked in through an overhead speaker, soaking the seats.

In another video, the man asked the company to give a relevant answer and further said that he will never buy a car with a sunroof.



However, a report by Car Blog India claimed that the video was fake as it had many consistencies in it.



"The aim is to clearly criticize popular cars to gain social media views and engagement," the website said in its report.



Mahindra's new Scorpio-N is available in five variants – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 Luxury. In terms of powertrain, the new Scorpio-N gets an option of both petrol and diesel engine - a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine - with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.



In terms of safety equipment, the new Scorpio-N comes equipped with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold control, hill descent assist, traction control, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera and a driver drowsiness detection alert system.



The Mahindra Scorpio-N earned five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP test.

