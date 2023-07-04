Watch: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of innovative organic packaging, Twitter applauds

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Nagaland State President and Tourism and Education Minister Temjen Imna Along on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter showing the efforts made by the locals to eradicate the use of plastic bags from their day-to-day life by opting for organic packaging.

Temjen Imna Along's tweet shows how plastic is barely used in Nagaland and local vendors use big leaves instead for packing fruits and vegetables. The post was captioned as: "Is it World Plastic Bag Free Day today?"

आज बोले तो World Plastic Bag Free Day हैं क्या? pic.twitter.com/fsXUFIxQWM — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 3, 2023

International Plastic Bag Free Day is observed on July 3 every year to raise awareness about the extensive use of plastic nationwide. The tweet has garnered numerous views and likes at the time of writing this article.

Soon after the tweet garnered attraction, Twitter users backed Nagaland's people for doing away with the usage of plastic bags.

Suggesting that every state should follow the same rule, one user said: “I always respect our north east Indian brothers and sisters, because they always protect our mother nature. I wish that every Indian would protect our soil, water, mountains and animals like them and learn lessons from them. Jai Hind."

Another user backed the efforts of north eastern states and said: “That's why most of the north east states including Nagaland are environment friendly. Very rare to find organic vegetables in the market.”

Raising awareness about environment, one commented: “This packing is very important from the point of view of the environment...”

Last year, the Government of Nagaland issued a ban on single-use plastic bags in order to eradicate the menace of plastic and address the serious environmental and ecological challenges posed by their rampant use.