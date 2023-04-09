Watch Rinku Singh hit 5 sixes in 5 balls; SRK pays ultimate tribute, says 'JHOOME JO RINKU'

Rinku Singh, a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman, has become a sensation after hitting five consecutive sixes in the IPL 2023 season to secure a win against the Gujarat Titans (GT). After the game, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan posted a photoshopped image of Rinku as the character Pathaan on Twitter and praised Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer, calling them beauties.

JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023

Shah Rukh's children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, also gave a shoutout to Rinku Singh on Instagram, while their friends, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, celebrated KKR's win.

The KKR official Instagram account shared an old video of Shah Rukh Khan calling Rinku "mera bachcha" during a previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Shah Rukh Khan was present at the stadium with Juhi Chawla, Suhana, Shanaya, and others during KKR's match against RCB this week.

In a video shared by a fan page on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was seen performing the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan and blowing kisses to his fans while wearing a black hoodie, matching pants, and sunglasses.

Rinku Singh had to overcome many obstacles to become a professional cricketer. He was born into a family of modest means, and his father delivered LPG cylinders, his elder brother drove an autorickshaw, and Rinku himself struggled with academics. Despite these challenges, he pursued cricket, and after overcoming his family's debt, KKR signed him for Rs 80 lakh in 2018 at the IPL auction, after Mumbai Indians and KKR competed for his signature.

